Governor of the State of Kansas Laura Kelly, Brigadier General Michael T. Venerdi, The Adjutant General, Commander of Kansas National Guard, visited Armenian Genocide Memorial on June 22 and paid tribute to the canonized martyrs of Mets Yeghern.

The delegation was accompanied by Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan.

The Kansas delegation has arrived in Armenia within the framework of events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Armenia-Kansas partnership.