Dutch Member of the European Parliament Bert-Jan Ruissen visited the Armenian city of Goris and the entrance to the Lachin corridor.

The MEP was accompanied by Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan and Member of Parliament Arsen Torosyan.

“In Goris we met people from Artsakh, unable to reach their homes. They told first hand stories about horrible humanitarian situations in Artsakh,” Ambassador Balayan said in a Twitter post.