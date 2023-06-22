Congressional Commission shines a spotlight on Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Members of Congress shone a legislative spotlight on Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions against the indigenous Armenian Christians of Artsakh during a Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (TLHRC) hearing on June 21st.

Titled “Safeguarding the people of Nagorno Karabakh”, the hearing included testimony by former U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Michael Rubin, Columbia University Director of the Peace-Building and Human Rights Program, Institute for the Study of Human Rights, David Phillips, former US Ambassador to Armenia John Evan.