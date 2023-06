Less than a minute

Armenian products showcased at JFEX 2023 exhibition in Japan

On June 22, Armenia’s Ambassador to Japan Areg Hovhannisian visited the International Food and Beverage Expo “JFEX 2023.”

Armenian food, canned goods, wine and brandy were also showcased at the exhibition.

The Ambassador pledged the Embassy’s support to the company importing Armenian products.

The Ambassador also hailed the fact that the sale of Armenian products in Japan is gradually increasing and the range of goods is expanding.