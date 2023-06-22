Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Washington next week

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Washington next week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at the government sitting today.

The Prime Minister said Armenia’s stance on relations with Azerbaijan remains unchanged.

“We must make every effort to sign an Agreement on peace and establishment of bilateral relations,” he said.

At the same time, PM Pashinyan noted that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh continues to aggravate as the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor continues despite the binding decision of the International Court of Justice of February 22.

“The people of Nagorno Karabakh are deprived of natural gas, electricity, supply of food and basic necessities. Considerable deficit of medicine has been reported. Even patients in grave condition are denied transportation to Yerevan. Everything is being done to make the life of Armenians in Artsakh impossible,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

He noted that to overcome the situation, it is necessary implement the UN Court decision and launch the international mechanism for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue.

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers were expected to start new round of talks in Washington on June 12, but the meetings were postponed at the request of the Azerbaijani side.

Principal Deputy Spokesman for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a briefing with journalists late on Wednesday that the US was looking forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington soon.

“We continue to believe direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. We continue to believe that steps that are going to incite tensions and elevate tensions are certainly unproductive right now as talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues,” he said.