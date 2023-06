A khachkar (cross-stone) was damaged as a result of lightning in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province, the “Service For The Protection Of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reserves” State Non-Commercial Organization informs.

The 13th century khachkar (cross-stone) is located in Karmrashen administrative district.

The damaged khachkar was noticed by SNCO employees in Vayots Dzor region during a tour. The fate of the khachkar is being discussed with specialists.