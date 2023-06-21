Stamp dedicated to 850th anniversary of Saint Nerses Shnorhali’s death put into circulation

On June 20th, 2023, a souvenir sheet with one postage stamp dedicated to the theme “850th Anniversary of the death of Saint Nerses Shnorhali” has been put into circulation.

The souvenir sheet with one stamp was cancelled by the First Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Gevorg Mantashyan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Boris Sahakyan, Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisian, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Arayik Abrahamyan, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan.

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet with the nominal value of 380 AMD depicts the great medieval thinker, poet, theologian and the Catholicos of All Armenians Nerses Shnorhali (Nerses IV Clayetsi).

The souvenir sheet depicts the view of Rumkale fortress as well as the inscriptions “H.H. NERSES IV CLAYETSI” and “CATHOLICOS OF ALL ARMENIANS” and “Rumkale” in Armenian and English languages.

The bottom right part of the souvenir sheet depicts the logo of UNESCO as the 850th Anniversary of the death of Nerses Shnorhali is included in the UNESCO 2022-2023 calendar commemorating historic events and anniversaries of eminent personalities.

Date of issue: June 20, 2023

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

S/sheet size: 85,0 x 55,0 mm

Print run: 10 000 pcs