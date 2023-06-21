MEPs join EU Mission in Armenia for planned patrol to Lachin corridor

Head of EU Mission in Armenia Markus Ritter and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin welcomed Member of European Parliament, Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE) Nathalie Loiseau and SEDE delegation to Sisian airfield.

The MEPs will join the EU mission for a planned patrol to Lachin corridor.

A delegation of the Security and Defense Subcommittee travels to Armenia from 19 to 22 June.

The main purpose of the visit of the MEPs is to assess the security situation in Armenia, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as the operation of the civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), launched in February to observe and report on the security situation along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan.

Led by SEDE Chair Nathalie Loiseau (Renew, FR), the delegation is composed of MEPs from different political groups : Arnaud Danjean (EPP, FR), Michael Gahler (EPP, DE), Gheorghe-Vlad Nistor (EPP, RO), Lars Patrick Berg (ECR, DE), Fabio Massimo Castaldo (NI, IT).