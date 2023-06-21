MEPs join EU Mission for a patrol near Lachin corridor for better understanding of the security situation

Today, the delegates of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) of the European Parliament visited the operational hub of European Mission in Armenia (EUMA) in Goris to get better understanding of the security situation in border areas between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the ground. Following the briefing by Head of EU Mission in Armenia Markus Ritter, the delegation led by Ms Nathalie Loiseau and the Ambassador to EU Delegation in Armenia Andrea Wiktorin joined EUMA for a patrol near Hakari bridge on the Armenian side, leading to Lachin corridor.

Markus Ritter: EUMA acts in a way as a spotlight of the international community

As part of the welcome speech, Markus Ritter highlighted that EU Mission in Armenia “acts in a way as a spotlight of the international community on incidents and ceasefire violations in Armenian-Azerbaijani border areas.” At the end of the visit, Nathalie Loiseau expressed support for EUMA as well as “for the peace aspiration in the region,” and thanked all the involved parties for organising the visit.

Nathalie Loiseau: European Parliament supports EUMA as well as the peace aspiration in the region

Besides the operations of newly launched EU Mission in Armenia, the purpose of the three-day long visit of the SEDE delegation was to assess the security situation in Armenia as well as the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.