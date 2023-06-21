European Parliament fully supports the idea of sending an international fact-finding mission to Lachin Corridor

The European Parliament fully supports the idea of sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor, Chairperson of the Security and Defense Subcommittee of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau said at a press conference, Armenpress reports.

“First, there is a decision of the International Court of Justice regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, which must be properly implemented. Second, the European Parliament fully supports the idea of sending a fact-finding mission,” she said.

“The European Parliament also welcomes the idea of an international presence in general to fully protect the rights and interests of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the MEP said.

“We are also completely in favor of a UN Security Council resolution being adopted. And the sooner, the better it will be if the members of the UN Security Council prepare a draft of such a resolution,” said Loiseau.