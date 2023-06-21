Commander of Kansas National Guard visits Yerablur Pantheon

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Armenia-Kansas State Partnership, the delegation led by Brigadier General Michael T. Venerdi, the Adjutant General, Commander of Kansas National Guard visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon on June 21 and paid tribute to the memory of Armenians who gave their lives defending their homeland.

On the same day, the delegation visited the Armavir training center. The guests were briefed on the history, structure, and activities of the center. Issues related to the process of training professional NCOs were also discussed with the members of the delegation, which is one of the priorities of the training center as well.

The delegation led by Adjutant General Michael Venerdi toured the compound of the military unit and got acquainted with the servicemembers’ living conditions, the training facilities, and the military routine.