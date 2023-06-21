Challenges facing Artsakh discussed at Security Council sitting

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today to discuss the current military-political situation surrounding Artsakh, the challenges facing the Republic and the actions to be taken.

Discussions were held regarding the priority and strategic actions that need to be undertaken in both domestic and external directions, considering the continuous growth of pressure and threats from Azerbaijan towards Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan issued appropriate instructions to the heads of relevant authorities.