54 US Representatives call on Biden Administration to end military aid to Azerbaijan

54 US Representatives, led by Rep Barbara Lee, have sent a Congressional letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, demanding from the Biden Administration to end military aid to Azerbaijan and support Artsakh in the face of Azerbaijan’s brutal blockade and anti-Armenian aggression.

Earlier this month, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), the powerful Ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operation, urged her Congressional colleagues to call on the Biden Administration to end all US military aid to Azerbaijan, in light of President Aliyev’s ongoing six-month brutal blockade of Artsakh’s 120,000 indigenous Armenian Christian population.