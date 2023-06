On June 20, at 4:30 p.m., Azerbaijani forces opened fire from different caliber small arms in the direction of the metallurgical plant in Yeraskh, which is being built with foreign investment.

Earlier today the flags of Armenia and US were raised on the construction site of the plant.

The Area has been periodically targeted by Azerbaijani forces since June 13. On June two Indian nationals were wounded in the attack.