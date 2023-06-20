At a meeting with MEPs, Armenian PM stresses the need to send an international fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the chairperson of the European Parliament’s Security and Defense Subcommittee Natalie Loiseau.

The Prime Minister emphasized the close cooperation with the European Parliament and highly appreciated the resolution adopted by the latter on ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the Lachin Corridor.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the visit of European Parliament delegation members will contribute to assessing the situation in the region. The Prime Minister added that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is worsening as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as food supplies have been blocked for several days. In this context, the Prime Minister highlighted the entry of the international fact-finding mission into the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan also added that Azerbaijan continues its aggressive rhetoric and ceasefire violations, which increases tensions in the region.

For her part, Nathalie Loiseau emphasized the need for steps to ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as to reduce the risks of tension.

In this regard, the interlocutors highlighted the activities of the European Monitoring Mission in Armenia.

Reference was made to the possibilities of unblocking regional transport infrastructures and border delimitation. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the positions of the Armenian side on these issues.

Thoughts were also exchanged on the course of institutional reforms and further programs implemented in Armenia with the assistance of the EU, as well as the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.