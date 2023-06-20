Armenian, French Defense Ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, in the course of his visit to France, had a meeting with French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmadjian as well.

A ceremonial welcoming of the head of the Defense Agency of the Republic of Armenia took place with the participation of a military band and a guard of honor, the national anthems of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of France were played.

The welcoming ceremony was followed by discussions on the current status of implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting in Paris on September 27 last year.

Regional security issues were discussed as well. At the end of the meeting, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan expressed his gratitude to French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu for the eventful working visit to the French Republic and warm welcoming.