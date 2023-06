Armenian and US flags raised in the territory of smelter under construction in Yeraskh

The Armenian and US flags have been raised in the territory of the metallurgical plant under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh.

The site has been the target of Azerbaijani shooting from June 13.

Two Indian nationals were wounded as Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the smelter on June 14.

The GTB Steel LLC, the company building a black metal scrap processing plant (smelter) in Armenia’s Yeraskh is determined to continue to carry out its activities in the border community.