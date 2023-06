UN Human Rights Commissioner highlights the importance of free movement along Lachin corridor

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk today highlighted the importance of free movement through the Lachin corridor.

I encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to accelerate peace efforts anchored in human rights,” Volker Türk said at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“I also underline the importance of free and safe movement through the Lachin corridor, and the need to avoid any humanitarian impact on civilians,” he said.