PACE to hold urgent debate on blockade of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has voted to hold an urgent debate on the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

The Assembly voted 73 to 15 with 6 abstentions to adopt the decision.

PACE report on Lachin Corridor has been prepared and will be discussed on Thursday, the Permanent Representation of Armenia to the Council of Europe informs.

The Lachin corridor linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world has been closed since December 12, 2022.

On June 15 Azerbaijan banned all humanitarian traffic through the Lachin corridor.