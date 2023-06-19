In the Mountains: Tatev to host Immersive Festival of Syunik History and Legends

On 24 and 25 June, Tatev will host an immersive festival of Syunik history and legends “In the Mountains” will be held.

Theatrical performances, master classes, music, national dances and games, traditional dishes and a tour of historic old villages. The two-day festival program includes various events aimed at the development of cultural and gastronomic tourism in Syunik.

The guests and tourists of the festival will have the opportunity to participate in various events, and at the same time enjoy the mountain panorama of Syunik and the spectacular flight of the “TaTever” aerial tramway over the Vorotan gorge, the destination of which is one of the significant spiritual, educational and architectural monuments of the Middle Ages, Tatev monastery complex of the 9th century.

“Festivals play a significant role in the tourism industry. The Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia is promoting tourism in four main directions: adventure, culture, gastronomic and nature. All these 4 directions will be present in the festival “In the Mountains”, which is key in attracting tourist flows. We are always eager to organise interesting events in order to make Armenia an attractive destination for international tourists. Emphasizing the international market, the Committee implements the program of educational visits, within the framework of which we host media representatives and bloggers from different countries. Representatives of popular periodicals from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Austria will attend the festival “In the Mountains””, said the Head of The Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia Sisian Boghossian.

The festival will have several directions, including interests of different age groups.

“History of Syunik. travel through time” interactive performance about Syunik’s historical events and prominent figures will take place near Tatev Monastery after which the visitors will take part in national games and dances.

A fair will be organized throughout the day at the Halidzor station of the Wings of Tatev aerial tramway, where craftsmen will demonstrate traditional crafts of the region and hold master classes for visitors. As part of the musical program, the group Tarup Trio by Miqayel Voskanyan will perform.

A dance floor with a DJ, a large children’s entertainment and leisure zone is also planned.

During the festival actors from Syunik will be involved in staging of the special dinner-performance “Medieval dinner with the noble Orbelian family”.

There will also be a tour to the Old Halidzor village to watch the interactive performance “Local lifestyle in the 17th century”, and on the second day of the festival a visit will be paid to the Old Khndzoresk village.

“Our goal is to boost, through the festival “In the Mountains”, the flow of tourists to Syunik, Tatev, as well as to present the rich history and culture of Syunik through theatrical performances and games. We hope that guests will appreciate the hospitality of the people of Syunik, enjoy the beautiful mountain views and have a fun weekend. The festival is also significant in that the new flow of tourists to Tatev will have a positive socio-economic impact on the entire community”, says Ani Davtyan, project manager of the festival.

The festival “In the Mountains” is held with the support of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia. Festival organizers are Tatev Revival Foundation, Ruben Vardanyan Foundation, Impulse Management Company and TaTever aerial tramway.