EURO 2024 qualification: Armenia to host Latvia

Armenia will seek consecutive wins in Euro 2024 qualifying when they play host to bottom-of-the-table Latvia on Monday.

The home side got points on board with a stunning 4-2 win over Wales in Cardiff on Friday, while Latvia lost an exciting game against Turkey at the death.

Grant-Leon Ranos and Lucas Zelarayan scored two each in the match that ended Armenia’s sequence of four consecutive losses in Euro qualifying.

The match will take place at Hanrapetakan Stadium and will kick off at 8 pm Yerevan time.