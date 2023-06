Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Sotk and Yeraskh – Armenia MoD



On June 19, at 12:45 a.m. -2:20 a.m., the Azerbaijani forces opened fire from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern (Sotk) and southwestern (Yeraskh) directions of the frontier zone.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.