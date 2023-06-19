Armenian Defense Minister pays tribute to Missak Manouchian’s memory

On a working visit to France, Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, accompanied by the Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian and Defense Attaché Gevorg Ghonyan, visited Mount Valerian memorial, which commemorates the memory of the participants of the French Resistance, including resistance hero Missak Manouchian and 21 members of his group. On February 21, 1944, after three months of interrogation and torture, 37-year-old Manouchian and the members of his group were executed in Fort Mont-Valeria.

In memory of Missak Manouchian, his wife Meline Manouchian and other Armenian heroes who lost their lives for the liberation of France, the Defense Minister laid flowers at the “Memorial to Fighting France” and toured the compound of ​​the memorial complex.

On Sunday the Elysée Palace officially announced about the historic decision of the French President Emmanuel Macron to move the remains of the hero of the French Resistance, Armenian Genocide survivor Misak Manushyan to the Pantheon of France.