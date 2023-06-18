Germany interested in establishment of stable peace in the South Caucasus – Steinmeier

Presidents of Armenia snd Germany Vahagn Khachaturyan and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the perspectives of development of Armenian-German cooperation at a meeting in Berlin.

Effective cooperation between Armenia and Germany on various international platforms was emphasized.

The Presidents referred to the general situation in the South Caucasus region and the Karabakh issue.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan emphasized that Armenia is firm in its position to achieve stable and lasting peace in the region and is ready to establish good-neighborly relations with its neighbors without preconditions.

President Steinmeier noted that the efforts that Armenia invests in achieving peace are valuable for Europe. The German President particularly emphasized the recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity by Armenia, which is an essential step in the process of further normalization of relations.

At the meeting, ideas were also exchanged on the current stage of the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. President Vahagn Khachaturyan emphasized that Armenia is fully ready to move towards normalization of relations without preconditions.

President Steinmeier emphasized that Germany supports Armenia’s efforts to have neighborly relations with all countries in the region.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that Germany is interested in the establishment of stable peace in the South Caucasus region and will make efforts within its capabilities to contribute to the establishment of lasting stability in the region.