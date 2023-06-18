PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 18, 2023, 16:52
Less than a minute

The delegation led by Minister of Defence Suren Papikyan has left for France on a working visit, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Facebook.

No other details were revealed.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 18, 2023, 16:52
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button