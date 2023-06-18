Home | All news | Politics | Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit PoliticsTop Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 18, 2023, 16:52 Less than a minute The delegation led by Minister of Defence Suren Papikyan has left for France on a working visit, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Facebook. No other details were revealed. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 18, 2023, 16:52 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print