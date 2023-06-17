Uganda school attack: At least 40 killed by militants linked to Islamic State group

Around 40 people, mostly students, have been killed at a school in western Uganda by rebels linked to the Islamic State group, the BBC reports.

A further eight people remain in a critical condition after the attack on Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe.

Boys who were staying in dormitories at the school are among the dead.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a Ugandan group based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – have been blamed for Friday’s attack.

Many of the bodies were transferred to Bwera Hospital, national police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

The attack happened at around 23:30 local time (20:30 GMT) on Friday at the school in the Kasese district in western Uganda.

Over 60 people are educated at the school, most of whom live there.