Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Verin Shorzha

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 17, 2023, 20:25
On June 17, at 6:40 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha.

