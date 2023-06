The Armenian national team beat Wales 4-2 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Daniel James opened the score in the 10th minute. Lukas Selarayan cancelled the goal minutes later.

In the 30th minute, Hrant-Leon Ranos put Armenia ahead.

Hrant-Leon Ranos scored his second goal in the 66th minute.

In the 73rd minute, the Welsh team was able to reduce the difference thanks to Harry Wilson’s goal, but 3 minutes later, Lukas Selarayan scored the fourth goal for the Armenian team.