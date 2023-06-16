Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Washington in near future, PM says

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to meet in Washington in the near future, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government sitting today.

“I hope that certain progress recorded during the previous meeting in Washington will develop,” he said.

PM Pashinyan emphasized that especially after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, attempts to create tensions in different sections along the border are unacceptable and incomprehensible.

“Now it is necessary to take the next step – to fix the basis of demarcation and start the actual demarcation and demarcation works,” he said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier the talks in Washington were postponed at the request of the Azerbaijani side.