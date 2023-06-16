Armenia interested in expanding relations with India – PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post and expressed hope that as a result of her vigorous activities, the Armenian-Indian relations would continue to develop in different directions.

According to the Prime Minister, the Armenian Government is interested in expanding relations with India, including in the fields of economy and culture. At the same time, the Prime Minister referred to the case of injury of two Indian citizens involved in the construction works of the metallurgical plant under construction a result of Azerbaijani fire in Yeraskh and wished them a speedy recovery.

Ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha thanked the Armenian government for the care and attention shown to the Indian citizens injured in Yaraskh.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the expansion of business ties, cooperation in the fields of information technology, tourism, education, and culture. Organization of high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries and strengthening of close ties were highlighted.