US House Human Rights Commission to hold hearing on safeguarding the people of Artsakh

The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US House of Representatives will hold a hearing on safeguarding the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

A blockade of the Lachin corridor to Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan has entered its 7th month, and on April 23 Azerbaijan opened a military checkpoint on the corridor that is inconsistent with the provisions of the 2020 ceasefire agreement that ended the last war.

A number of international efforts are underway to mitigate the risk of a new full-blown war, including by officials at the US State Department. One major issue is what is required to adequately protect the rights and safety of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Azerbaijan seeks to assert control.



This hearing will examine the measures required to adequately safeguard, during this period of blockade and negotiation, the vulnerable population, and offer recommendations for US policy.

The hearing will take place on June 21 and will be hosted by Members of Congress Christopher H. Smith and James P. McGovern.