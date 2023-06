Mortars used as Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in the direction of Tegh – Armenia MoD

Mortars were used as Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Tegh community in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Azerbaiani forces opened fire in the direction of the combat positions in the vicinity of the village at 11:45 today, the Ministry says.

: