Halivor Bridge over Ishkhanaget River in Artsakh destroyed – CHW

The Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW) has documented the destruction of the 1835 Halivor Bridge, which spanned the Ishkhanaget River, 2km southwest of Mets Tagher village of Hadrut region now occupied by Azerbaijan.

“We have been concerned about this bridge since last summer. It was clearly visible in an Oct. 2021 satellite image. But the bridge was no longer discernable by July 2022,” CHW says.

In an earlier monitoring report, the Caucasus Heritage Watch provisionally designated it as damaged. April 2023 imagery now shows that the bridge was destroyed during roadwork.