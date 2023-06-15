Azerbaijani forces target civilians doing agricultural work in Artsakh

On June 14, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire on the northern, eastern and southwestern directions of the line of contact, using small arms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.



Between 09:15 and 11:14, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from small arms at civilians doing agricultural work in Machkalashen and Chartar communities.



No casualties are reported.



The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

As of 09:30 on June 15, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.