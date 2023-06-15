Armenian border guard wounded in Azerbaijani shooting undergoing surgery – NSS

The serviceman of the Border Service of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) injured in Azerbaijani shooting earlier today is undergoing surgery, NSS says.

Arthur Azroyan (born in 2002) was wounded as a result of fire from the Azerbaijani side in the Tegh section at 1:35 pm today. His health condition is assessed as stable, but serious.

Earlier today a group of soldiers of the border service of Azerbaijan made an attempt to advance in the direction of the Hakari bridge to plant a flag in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The advancement of Azerbaijani servicemen was prevented thanks to the measures taken by the Armenian side.