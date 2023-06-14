US voices concern over wounding of two civilian employees of US-affiliated company in Armenia

We are deeply concerned that two civilian employees of a US-affiliated company in Armenia sustained injuries from gunfire from the direction of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said in a Twitter post.

“We reiterate our call for restraint along the borders as the parties work toward a durable and balanced peace,” the Spokesperson said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said this morning two Indian nationals working on the site were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of a smelter being built in the border community of Yeraskh.

EU monitors visited the construction site of the metallurgical factory in Yeraskh today. Representatives of international diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia will visit the village on Thursday, June 15.