Two foreigners wounded as Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Armenia’s Yeraskh

Two foreign nationals were wounded as Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of Yeraskh, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated disinformation at around 11:30 a.m. claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces had opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat positions near the Yeraskh settlement.

According to the Ministry, Azerbaijan thus prepared ground for an attack 15 minutes later.

“At around 11:45 a.m., the Azerbaijani side opened fire in the same direction at the metallurgical plant being built in Yeraskh with involvement of foreign investments. Two foreigners were wounded in the attack,” the Defense Ministry said.