Shooting in all directions needs to stop – Toivo Klaar

The European Union is following closely the developments in the region, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in a Twitter post.

“The shooting in all areas needs to stop. It is essential to keep up the positive momentum of successive meetings and achieve results at the negotiating table that will benefit Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the entire region,” Klaar said.

Two Indian national were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of Armenia’s Yeraskh earlier today.