Regional communications should be unblocked on the basis of equality and reciprocity, Armenian FM says

The Republic of Armenia is interested in unblocking of transport and economic infrastructure in the region, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

Obviously, he said, the unblocking should take place on the basis of several well-known principles.

“The infrastructures should function under the sovereignty and authority of the countries they pass though, they should be unblocked on the basis of the principles of equality and reciprocity,” Mirzoyan said.

He said intensive meetings are taking place with the participation of Deputy Prime Mher Grigoryan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“These issues are being discussed. My impression is that there is certain progress, especially as a result of Mher Grigoryan’s recent meetings. But we don’t have a final result and, unfortunately, cannot publicize anything,” the Foreign Minister said.

He reiterated that the Republic of Armenia is strongly interested in launching of those infrastructures, especially within the context mentioned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to be part of Beijing-London or other logistic routes.

He declined to provide further comments on Turkish President’s words, who said en route from Baku to Ankara that difficulties connected with the “Zangezur corridor” are related to Iran, not Armenia.”

He noted that “if they approached this positively, today Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran would be integrated with each other, both by road and by rail, and perhaps a Beijing-London line would be opened.”