Former Dutch MP Jan Hoekema nominated as Armenia’ s Honorary Consul to North Holland

Former Dutch MP, former Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation and former Mayor of the Dutch city of Wassenaar Jan Hoekema has been nominated by the Government of Armenia as the country’s Honorary Consul in the province of North Holland.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan handed out the nomination documents to Jan Hoekema at the Embassy on June 13.

“We look forward to his important contribution to the development of relationship between Armenian and the Netherlands,” Amb. Balayan said.