Armenian Defense Minister, Iran Ambassador discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Iran to Armenia, Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.



During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress and prospects of Armenian-Iranian cooperation, exchanged views on regional security issues.



At the end of the meeting, Minister Papikyan thanked Ambassador Zohouri for strengthening Armenian-Iranian relations and increasing the effectiveness of cooperation during his tenure in Armenia, wishing him success in his future work.