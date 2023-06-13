Twitter twill be ‘most accurate real-time info source,’ new boss says

The new boss of social media firm Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has outlined her plans for “Twitter 2.0.”, after taking over from Elon Musk a week ago, the BBC reports.

She says the company is “on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source.”

Since Mr Musk bought Twitter last year, it has faced criticism over its approach to tackling disinformation.

In the last month, the company lost its head of trust and safety and pulled out of the EU’s disinformation code.

In a series of tweets, which was also emailed to employees, Ms Yaccarino echoed Mr Musk’s goal, that Twitter must transform the “global town square”.

She said this would help “drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.”