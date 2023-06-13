Turkey’s Erdogan reveals plans to open consulate in Shushi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday his country is ready to open a consulate in Shushi.

Erdogan made the comment during a visit to Azerbaijan at the start of his third term in office following presidential elections last month.

“We are ready to open our consulate whenever you wish,” Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as telling Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other officials at the start of bilateral talks.

He said opening of the consulate would be a message to “the world and especially to Armenia.”

Shushi was captured by Azerbaijani forces as a result of the 44-day war of 2020. Turkey actively supported Azerbaijan in the war.