Three killed, three injured in Nottingham attacks

Three people have been killed – and another three injured – in connected “horrific and tragic” attacks in Nottingham, the BBC reports.

Police found two bodies in Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST, before being called to Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.

A man was then found dead in Magdala Road.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and locked down the city center.

The 31-year-old is currently in custody.

Police said the three people involved in the van attack in Milton Street were being treated in hospital.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the force believed all three incidents were linked.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” she said.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue.”