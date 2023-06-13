Azerbaijan’s targeting of smelter in Yeraskh an overt disregard towards Armenia’s internationally recognized borders

By firing at the plant under construction, Azerbaijan demonstrates overt disregard towards Armenia’s internationally recognized borders, human rights and international law, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The comments come after the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on the positions of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia and civilian objects located near the Yeraskh settlement of the Republic of Armenia. The Azerbaijani side opened fire in the direction of a smelter which being built in Yeraskh with the involvement of foreign investments.

“This was preceded by Azerbaijan’s false accusations against the Armenian side regarding the construction of the mentioned factory. The Republic of Armenia has previously stated that the construction of the plant fully complies with its international obligations, and that Azerbaijan’s false concerns are simply aimed at hindering Armenia’s economic development and foreign investments,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Now, by firing at the plant under construction, Azerbaijan demonstrates overt disregard towards Armenia’s internationally recognized borders, human rights and international law. Moreover, Azerbaijan consistently proves that in the negotiation processes with the Republic of Armenia in all directions it is guided only by the principle of imposing the desired solutions on the Republic of Armenia with the illegal use of force, perceiving the weak response and permissiveness of the international community as a favorable or encouraging environment.,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to take concrete steps to curb Azerbaijan’s expansionist ambitions and its unacceptable policy of achieving its groundless, illogical and arbitrary demands through the use of force and the threat of force.

The GTB Steel LLC, which is building a black metal scrap processing plant (smelter) in Armenia’s Yeraskh, said last week it would continue to carry out its activities in the border community in accordance with all the requirements defined by the Armenian legislation and for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia. The company issued the statement in response to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Environmental Protection claiming that the construction/operation of the smelter would harm the environment of their country.