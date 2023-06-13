PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Yeraskh

On June 13, at 6:40 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section, the Ministry of Defense reports.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

The Ministry says the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the units of the Armenia Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the above mentioned direction at 5:40 p.m. does not correspond to reality.

