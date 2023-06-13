Azerbaijan preparing new ground for ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Armenia MFA

Armenia has serious concerns that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, despite all its own obligations, is preparing the ground for fresh aggression and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For a long time, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has been spreading daily fake news about ceasefire violations by the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ministry said.

It noted that the the information materials released by the Russian peacekeepers, indicate ceasefire violations only by Azerbaijan.

“Taking into account the well-established experience of Azerbaijan to ensure “informational support” before carrying out new acts of use of force and to artificially ascribe responsibility for future actions to the other party from the outset, the Republic of Armenia has serious concerns that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, despite all its own obligations, is preparing the ground for fresh aggression and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

The Ministry calls on the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation to strictly follow the observance of the ceasefire regime and investigate all the incidents voiced by Azerbaijan, publicly presenting the entire situation on the ground.

“At the same time, the Republic of Armenia reiterates its position on the necessity to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, which also can provide reliable and unbiased information both about the situation in the line of contact between the sides and about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the latter resulting from Azerbaijan’s disruption of the functioning of the Lachin corridor through setting up an illegal checkpoint in violation of the regime established under November 9, 2020 Statement, blocking natural gas and electricity supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh as well as targeting by the Azerbaijani servicemen of citizens carrying out agricultural works and their machinery,” the statement reads.

“The Republic of Armenia is convinced that addressing the issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of an international mechanism through the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue is urgent and should not be delayed, and calls on the international community to support this process,” the Ministry concluded.