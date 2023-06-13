Home | All news | Economics | Armenia’s Central bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage points EconomicsTop Armenia’s Central bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage points Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 13, 2023, 14:31 Less than a minute At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.25 pp, setting it at 10.5%. The Lombard repo facility rate is 12.0 % The deposit facility rate stands at 9.0 %. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 13, 2023, 14:31 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print