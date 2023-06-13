EconomicsTop

Armenia’s Central bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage points

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 13, 2023, 14:31
Less than a minute

At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.25 pp, setting it at 10.5%.

The Lombard repo facility rate is 12.0 %

The deposit facility rate stands at 9.0 %.

