Armenian Deputy PM, OSCE’s Kasprzyk discuss prospects of unblocking of regional communications

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The interlocutors discussed the regional situation and the developments in the direction of unblocking of transport communication.

Reference was made to the prospects of the restoration and organization of communication through Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway.