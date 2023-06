PM Pashinyan to participate in the sitting of the commission investigating the circumstanes of 44-day war

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will partocipate in the sitting of the commission investigating the circumstanes of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020.

The commission will meet on June 20, at 10 am.

“The commission received a positive answer from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” says the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs.